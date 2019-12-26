Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 6,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.76 million. Analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski bought 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 54,686 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $586,780.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after acquiring an additional 110,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,545,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 24.9% during the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,655,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 906,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 100,346 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

