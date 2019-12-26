Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Sell

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims to attain long-term growth, driven by robust product launches, better mix and unique technology platforms. Further, Gentex's sales improved backed by rising auto-dimming mirror shipments in the North American market. It remains steadfast in its efforts to provide unique, value-added solutions for its customers. The company pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Moreover, the company is focused on developing dimmable devices that are enabled with new technologies to cater to the increasing demand for technically-advanced auto parts. However, decline in global light-vehicle production and adverse impacts of tariff on gross margin is pressurizing Gentex. Further, high operating expenses and pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors are concerns for Gentex. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $329,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,295.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,713. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gentex by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

