Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INDB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. G.Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of INDB opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

In other news, Director William M. Parent sold 22,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,917,000 after acquiring an additional 847,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,894,000 after purchasing an additional 450,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,529,000 after purchasing an additional 409,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $13,928,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 644.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

