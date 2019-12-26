Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on JMIA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.