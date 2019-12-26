Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L Brands (NYSE:LB) to Sell

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been grappling with softness at the Victoria’s Secret brand due to stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences. This is evident from third-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein earnings met estimate but net sales missed the same. Both the top and the bottom line continued to decline year over year. Nonetheless, solid performance at Bath & Body Works brand did provide some cushion. The brand is likely to experience another solid year. Nonetheless, the company remains committed to improve Victoria’s Secret performance. However, management anticipates comps to be about flat to down marginally during fiscal 2019. Also, gross margin rate is likely to contract year over year primarily due to lower merchandise margin rate.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LB. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 1,143,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in L Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in L Brands by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in L Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

