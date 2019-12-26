Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) to Hold

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

NYSE SNR opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $637.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

