Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to “Buy”

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.95.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

