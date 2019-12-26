Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) to Buy

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

Get Corelogic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLGX. TheStreet cut Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CLGX stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. Corelogic has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $49.49.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vikrant Raina acquired 2,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.97 per share, with a total value of $99,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $455,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $683,343 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Corelogic by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the second quarter worth about $287,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corelogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.