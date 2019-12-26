Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

ETON has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

ETON opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETON. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

