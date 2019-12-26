Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) to Buy

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

MOG.A opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Moog has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

