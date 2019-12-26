Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Hold

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NEWR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -219.10 and a beta of 0.98.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,895,118. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in New Relic by 7,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,320 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after purchasing an additional 368,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after purchasing an additional 337,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 93.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 294,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

