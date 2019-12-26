Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to “Buy”

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex has a 52 week low of $53.48 and a 52 week high of $93.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after acquiring an additional 205,842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 28.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,085,000 after purchasing an additional 818,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Trex by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,024,000 after purchasing an additional 760,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trex by 94.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

