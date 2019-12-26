Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.72. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zayo Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $104,079.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,638.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,169 shares of company stock worth $2,117,486. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,237,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $141,703,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $101,066,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $92,806,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

