Zel (ZEL) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00383718 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00088843 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002447 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 87,319,850 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

