Zipper (ZIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.89 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Zipper has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zipper token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00035052 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000971 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.