Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) & Beyond Meat (OTCMKTS:BYND) Head to Head Contrast

Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Zivo Bioscience alerts:

0.1% of Zivo Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Zivo Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zivo Bioscience and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zivo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Meat 3 10 4 0 2.06

Beyond Meat has a consensus price target of $114.74, indicating a potential upside of 47.61%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Zivo Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zivo Bioscience and Beyond Meat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -$14.63 million N/A N/A Beyond Meat $87.93 million 54.38 -$29.89 million N/A N/A

Zivo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Zivo Bioscience and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -6,022.78% Beyond Meat -8.42% -5.92% -1.39%

Summary

Beyond Meat beats Zivo Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zivo Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications. It is also involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling tests that allow individuals to optimize their health and identify future health risks, as well as provides insurers, employers, and healthcare providers with timely information to intervene with wellness programs, fitness regimes, or other preventative measures. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to Zivo Bioscience, Inc. in November 2014. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Zivo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zivo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.