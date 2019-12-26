Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company. It provides products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company’s portfolio includes diagnostics, devices, innovative drugs and drug-delivery technologies. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Shares of ZOM stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222,920 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

