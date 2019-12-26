Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells $79,325.00 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zumiez alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00.

ZUMZ stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zumiez by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.