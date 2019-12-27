-$0.02 EPS Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSKN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STRATA Skin Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.