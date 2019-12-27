-$0.02 EPS Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSKN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STRATA Skin Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

