$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Israel Chemicals reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Israel Chemicals has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

