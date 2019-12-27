-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRO. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $117,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $590,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,554,288.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,632 shares of company stock worth $4,046,112. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PROS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 347.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 682.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 182,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

PRO traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. 8,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,270. PROS has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.15.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

