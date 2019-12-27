$0.12 EPS Expected for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings. Textainer Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Textainer Group.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE TGH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 10,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textainer Group (TGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.