-$0.16 EPS Expected for AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AZRX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

AZRX stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.