-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.24 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAM. Berenberg Bank cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Boynton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,156.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 28.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

