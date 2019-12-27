-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.12). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $443.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million.

Several research analysts have commented on NEX shares. Citigroup started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.80 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 32,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

