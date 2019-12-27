$0.51 EPS Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.55. Newmont Goldcorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.49.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $28,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,927.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,075. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $42.99. 2,514,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,992,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

