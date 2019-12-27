-$1.02 EPS Expected for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.89). Audentes Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($3.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Audentes Therapeutics.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOLD. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

BOLD opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. Audentes Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $432,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 810.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.