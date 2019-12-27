$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Flowserve reported sales of $986.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,038,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,744,000 after buying an additional 1,021,557 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 774,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,710,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 271,142 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. 86,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.