$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. NiSource reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,965. NiSource has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

