$128.63 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce $128.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.50 million. Lannett posted sales of $193.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $537.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.07 million to $539.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $588.78 million, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $615.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the third quarter worth $560,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lannett by 76.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lannett in the third quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 366,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.15.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

