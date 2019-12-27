$176.91 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce sales of $176.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.41 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $185.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $703.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.30 million to $704.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $719.06 million, with estimates ranging from $717.02 million to $721.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

