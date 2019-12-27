$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

MOS stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $33.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

