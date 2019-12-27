$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $11.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

In other news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,416 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corning by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,979 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. 86,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,362. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.