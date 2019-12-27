$216.77 Million in Sales Expected for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post $216.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.10 million and the lowest is $214.50 million. Opko Health reported sales of $221.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year sales of $894.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $892.09 million to $897.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $878.63 million, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $917.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Opko Health’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 98,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,475,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,720.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 3,915,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,750 over the last ninety days. 42.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Opko Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after buying an additional 812,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 175,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 128,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $4,789,000. 21.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

