$265.14 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will report $265.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.49 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $280.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,035 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 225.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 800,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 170,002 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 103,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,337. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.