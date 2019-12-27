$29.69 Million in Sales Expected for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will report $29.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $30.08 million. Whitestone REIT reported sales of $29.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full year sales of $118.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $119.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.24 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $123.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $543.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

