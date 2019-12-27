$37.02 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to announce sales of $37.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.29 million and the lowest is $35.67 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $32.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $142.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.63 million to $144.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $164.61 million, with estimates ranging from $146.14 million to $190.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

