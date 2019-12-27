$409.72 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) will post sales of $409.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.50 million and the lowest is $408.57 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $307.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 7,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.55. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 197.2% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

