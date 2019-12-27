$586.33 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $586.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $593.10 million. Generac reported sales of $563.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.54. 6,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,869. Generac has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 110.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 114,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $5,568,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

