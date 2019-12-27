$9.55 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce $9.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $12.80 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $7.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $42.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.17 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.89 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 target price on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 195,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,722. The company has a market capitalization of $762.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

