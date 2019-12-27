$961.51 Million in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to announce $961.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $902.99 million. EQT reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.29 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

In other EQT news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EQT by 1,246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 77,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EQT has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

