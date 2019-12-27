A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the November 28th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.14. 2,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,312. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 million, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

