Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.10

Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp (CVE:AME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME)

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

