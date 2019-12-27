ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.18

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 5415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ABB by 3,012.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 63,267 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 243,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in ABB by 17.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,004,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

