Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the November 28th total of 68,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ability from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:ABIL opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Ability has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

About Ability

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

