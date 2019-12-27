Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 2,971,015 shares.The stock last traded at $0.52 and had previously closed at $0.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 102,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.