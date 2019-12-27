Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.25. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 24,720 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Acura Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.