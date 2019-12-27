Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $342,801.00 and approximately $166,446.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, HADAX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,234.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.79 or 0.01737898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.02669336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00561874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00626665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061658 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00382122 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.