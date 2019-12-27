Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.38 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

