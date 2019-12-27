ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Down 49.6% in December

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the November 28th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AEY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.19% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

